Sword, knives and suspected taser found after armed officers stop suspicious car

Dangerous weapons, including a suspected taser, a sword and knives, have been recovered from a car after armed officers conducted a stop and search in the middle of the night in Doncaster.

Officers signalled for the Mercedes to pull over on a road in Denaby in the early hours of last Tuesday morning (14 January).

With their suspicions aroused, officers carried out a thorough search of the Mercedes, leading to the discovery of a suspected taser under the front seat and a sword by the side of the centre console.

Two knives were also found, with two men, aged 52 and 23, arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug and weapon offences.

The 52-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and failing to provide a sample for a breath test.

PC Nicola Bewley, from Doncaster’s Operation Fortify team, which tackles serious and organised crime, said: "Dangerous weapons such as the ones found in this vehicle have no place in our communities and we are pleased that these weapons have been seized and recovered.

"Tackling violence and knife crime is a constant priority for the force and we will continue to conduct stop and searches to root out these weapons and stop them from getting into the wrong hands."

The pair who were arrested have since been bailed pending further enquiries.