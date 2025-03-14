Sword, a dagger, and white and brown powder believed to be Class A drugs found after police raid Doncaster house

A significant amount of Class A drugs were recovered along with dangerous weapons following the execution of a drugs warrant in Doncaster.

After gathering intelligence on activities at an address in the Hyde Park area of the city, Doncaster's Fortify team executed a warrant, leading to the arrest of three people on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A thorough search of the address led to the discovery of multiple snappy bags containing a white substance and brown powder, believed to be Class A drugs.

Officers also recovered a sword, nunchucks and a dagger as well as a significant amount of cash from a 21-year-old man, who was arrested alongside two women, aged 35 and 53.

Somke of the drugs seized from a Doncaster property with three arrested after warrant executed.

Sergeant Matt Cowling, from Doncaster's Operation Fortify team, which is responsible for tackling serious and organised crime in the borough, said: "This warrant led to the seizure of a significant amount of Class A drugs which are now out of circulation and out of the grasp of organised crime gangs who are responsible for inflicting fear and terror in our communities.

"The supply of drugs and organised crime are often linked, and are heavily connected to violence, exploitation and anti-social behaviour which are a scourge on our local neighbourhoods.

"We will continue to root out those involved in this kind of criminality and we thank members of the public for contacting us with their concerns which enables us to create cases, gather intelligence and execute these warrants."

If you are concerned about drug dealing or usage in your area, please report your concerns on 101 or via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If a crime is in progress or a life is at risk, always call 999.