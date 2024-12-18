Swearing driver and cereal offender stopped by police during month-long crackdown on dangerous driving
As part of Operation Tramline, National Highways provided five police forces with HGV cabs to patrol various sections of network including the A1, M1 and M18 during November and December.
Footage captured by South Yorkshire Police showed one driver typing away on a tablet or laptop computer while driving an HGV. A driver of a Ford Focus was then seen to use both hands to text on their mobile phone.
Several members of the public were spotted wearing no seatbelt with further footage showing one driver swiftly putting on his seatbelt when he realised his error.
Officers from North Yorkshire Police found one driver tucking into his breakfast bowl at the wheel while an HGV driver stuck his middle finger up when it dawned on him he had been spotted wearing no seatbelt.
Operation Tramline was first launched in 2015 with a new approach to tackling dangerous driving and giving police forces a vantage point to watch out for driver behaviour that could lead to or cause a fatality or serious injury on our motorways and A roads.
National Highways provides police forces with HGV cabs for them to patrol roads within their jurisdiction. Sitting in an elevated position, an officer in the passenger seat can observe and record anyone flouting the rules of the roads quite easily.
Officers in a separate police vehicle are alerted to the offence and the associated vehicle and the driver is then pulled over and any relevant enforcement action is taken. Nearly 50,000 offences have been recorded since its launch and consequences for drivers range from warnings to fixed penalty notices, court summons or arrest.
During Operation Tramline, more than 190 offences were recorded by five forces in North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Northumbria and Durham. Each force used the HGV cabs between Monday 4 November and Friday 13 December.
These included 60 drivers not wearing seatbelts and a further 64 using a mobile phone at the wheel while South Yorkshire Police officers spotted 21 drivers misusing the hard shoulder.
Nicola Clayton who is the National Highways' Regional Safety Programme Manager for Yorkshire and the North East said: “Safety is our highest priority at National Highways.”
She added: “The HGV cabs are an important part of our commitment to tackling dangerous driving and those who take unnecessary risks with their own safety and that of the majority of drivers who respect the rules of the road.
“The number of people found not wearing their seatbelt or using their mobile phone and other devices while driving is quite alarming.
"By lending these cabs to the police forces to patrol the motorways and A roads in our region, we aim to help make all of our roads safer by raising awareness and encouraging motorists to consider their driving behaviour.”