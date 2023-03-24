Suspicious men stopped in possession of cannabis as police looked for a stolen van in Doncaster
Whilst looking for a stolen van in the Kirk Sandall area this afternoon (Friday, March 24) officers saw a couple of suspicious males in a car park next to the bowling green, just off Doncaster Road.
As police entered the car park the males decided it was time to leave the area, but couldn't decide which way to turn.
A spokesman said: “There was a strong smell of cannabis in the air. The two males were stop searched which resulted in a small amount of cannabis being seized.”
Cannabis not only effects those that smoke it, but those that live in the community and have to deal with the antisocial behaviour that it can cause, not to mention the smell!
“Once we had finished dealing with this matter, we then returned to looking for the stolen van, which was doing its best to hide in the car park of the Glass House Pub. The van was recovered for forensic testing and the investigation continues.”