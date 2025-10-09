Suspected wine thief mulls over actions in the cells after being caught by police dog

We know it’s a little bit early to mention ‘Christmas’…but we want to share with you a little tale of how South Yorkshire Police officers and PD Rocco stopped a mulled wine thief in his tracks.

Over the weekend (Sunday 5 October) a trailer and container with over £110,000s worth of mulled wine on board was stolen from the Kent area.

On Tuesday, October 7, as the HGV, believed to be being driven on false registration plates attempted to transport the container through South Yorkshire, a plan by roads policing officers and a dog handler was put into action.

The officers brought the vehicle to a stop on Hooton Road, it wasn’t long before the driver fled the vehicle and attempted to run.

Great work by the Operational Support Unit and PD Rocco.

Quick on his paws, PD Rocco and his handler challenged the suspect and within seconds he thought against running and surrendered.

Officers carried out a search of the shipping container and trailer and found approximately 26 pallets of mulled wine on board.

The 45-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence or insurance, driving while disqualified, and following a search of him, possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings tells us more, he said: “Our role as roads policing officers is to create safer roads and intercept those who use the road network to commit criminality; although the two seem separate, they are interlinked in so many ways.

“We know that those involved in criminality are more likely to take greater risks on the roads and this driver is a true example. He was a disqualified driver, in possession of drugs, driving a vehicle and trailer with the ability to cause serious damage and fatalities if involved in a collision.

“This was a great result for officers who recovered the stolen property and arrested a suspect.”

The man has been remanded into custody for driving offences, and released on police bail while for theft while our investigation progresses.