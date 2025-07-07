Suspected drug dealer terrorising Doncaster Tesco on bike sought by police

A suspected drug dealer who fled police after being spotted racing around a Doncaster Tesco car park is being sought by officers.

SYP Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team revealed details of the incident which took place in Mexborough last week.

A spokesperson said: “We were stopped by a member of the public concerned by a male riding hhis electric motorcycle through Tesco car park.

"After a quick search, we couldn't see the rider or bike, so we widened the search and saw the adult rider in the middle of St Anne's roundabout, checking his burner phone.

Police seized the bike in Mexborough

"Thankfully, he was so intent on his phone he didn't even notice us.

"He then rode off and carried on checking his phone without looking up.

"Guess what happened next ?

"Yep, the rider looks up and sees a face full of yellow and blue. After being helped from his motorcycle, the bewildered gent gives it legs. Don't know what he was on, but he was fast.

"The Talaria was recovered and enquiries ongoing. We also got a great shot of the riders’ face - stay tuned for an image.

"The bike had previously been reported as making off from officers and was suspected in drug dealing.”

Anyone who may have any information about the rider’s identity can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your details, you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers and pass on information in confidence by calling 0800 555 111.