Suspected drink driver armed with knuckleduster held by police in Doncaster

A suspected drink driver who was found to be carrying a knuckleduster is one of two arrested by police in separate incidents at city petrol stations.

Response officers in Doncaster have been working to keep the city’s roads safe with two suspected drink drivers arrested after being apprehended at petrol stations in two separate incidents earlier this week.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Response officers are at the heart of uniformed policing and provide a frontline response to a range of incidents.”

Around 3am on Monday (13 October), response officers on patrol in the Bentley area of the city had their suspicions roused by a Vauxhall Astra.

When the vehicle parked up at a petrol station, officers approached the driver who appeared to be intoxicated from alcohol.

Further checks revealed he was not the owner of the Astra and he then refused to cooperate with officers' requests to provide a roadside breath sample.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody and has since been charged with drug possession and multiple driving offences, including driving without a licence nor insurance and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

In a separate incident two days later, officers were dispatched to a petrol station in Balby following a 999 call reporting a vehicle swerving in the road without its lights on.

Officers attended and located the driver, successfully managing to intercept him at a cash machine before he was able to return to his vehicle.

After failing a roadside breath test, he was subjected to a search which revealed an offensive weapon in the form of a knuckleduster.

Officers arrested the 43-year-old man who has since been charged with driving a motor vehicle above the legal limit and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Doncaster Response Chief Inspector Louise Kent said: "Stopping drivers who are over the limit and keeping our roads safe in the process, is sadly a common occurrence for response officers.

"There isn't a shift that passes where they don't process someone for breaking the law and putting themselves and others at risk.

"Both of these drivers posed a serious threat to other road users and pedestrians and following their arrests, they will now appear before court.

"Alcohol seriously affects your judgement and you are four times more likely to be involved in a collision if you are under the influence of alcohol.

"If you have consumed alcohol, don't take the risk and don't get behind the wheel."

Find out more about the laws and rules regarding driving under the influence of alcohol of drugs on the South Yorkshire Police website.

You can report drink driving in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass on information to UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111.

All calls are in strict confidence and you do not have to leave any details.

You can also submit reports online at the CrimeStoppers website.