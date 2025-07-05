Suspected aggravated burglar who tried to escape by climbing onto a house roof is arrested after throwing tiles, one striking a police officer
Officers were called to Bircotes around 2.30pm on Thursday (3 July) following reports of a burglary in East Street.
An offender entered a property and made threats to the occupants before climbing onto a number of roofs of addresses in nearby Arundel Walk.
Tiles were thrown from the roofs and damaged two marked police vehicles and a member of the public’s car.
One police officer was also struck to the chest by one of the projectiles.
The incident was safely resolved by officers with the assistance of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, five counts of criminal damage and assault on an emergency worker.
Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident required a large number of emergency services personnel to bring to a safe conclusion.
“It is thanks to their skill and professionalism that no one was seriously hurt.
“A number of neighbouring properties were affected and I’d like to thank people in the community for their patience and understanding.”
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 404 of 3 July 2025, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.