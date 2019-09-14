Suspect throws knife during Doncaster police chase
A suspect threw away a knife while being chased by police officers in Doncaster last night.
Officers gave chase to an Audi which failed to stop in Sptotbrough.
When police caught up with the vehicle, two suspects decided to get out and make a run for it.
South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team posted details about the incident on Facebook.
The team said: “It thought twice about stopping in Sprotbrough, and when it eventually did, having found it's engine not quite sprightly enough to outrun the BMWs.
“The occupants legged it. No match were they though for our legs this evening and all were detained.
“The driver was reported for the motoring offences and one of the passengers was found with a bit of cannabis.
“The latter had also discarded the rather scary looking knife as he ran too.
“He can expect a court date for both of those matters in the near future.”