Suspect set to be deported after Doncaster drugs find
A suspect in the country illegally is set to be deported after police raided a property and found drugs inside.
Officers swooped to execute a search warrant at a house in Ferrers Road, Wheatley, earlier this week.
They discovered what is thought to be cannabis plants growing in five rooms of the terraced property.
Police added a man inside the property was in the country illegally and could now be deported.
In a Facebook post, the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “A male was detained trying to leave out the front door with his passport money and phone and has been charged and remanded with production of cannabis.
“He was in the country illegally and so will face deportation.
“Without information and intelligence from you the local community these warrants would not be possible.
“Please continue to report any suspicious activity regarding drug activity to us through our online reporting, 101 or anonymously via crime stoppers on their online reporting form or 0800 555 111.“