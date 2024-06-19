Suspect fled scene after police found stolen vehicle containing suspected Class A drugs in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last night (Tuesday 18 June), South Yorkshire Police officers recovered a vehicle reported as stolen in Fairfield Road in Doncaster following an alleged fail to stop.

The vehicle, a silver Citroen Berlingo, was searched with suspected Class A drugs found inside. The driver is reported to have decamped from the vehicle and fled the scene.