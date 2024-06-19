Suspect fled scene after police found stolen vehicle containing suspected Class A drugs in Doncaster
Last night (Tuesday 18 June), South Yorkshire Police officers recovered a vehicle reported as stolen in Fairfield Road in Doncaster following an alleged fail to stop.
The vehicle, a silver Citroen Berlingo, was searched with suspected Class A drugs found inside. The driver is reported to have decamped from the vehicle and fled the scene.
Enquiries are now ongoing and anyone who has any information should contact the police on 101, quoting the incident number 1027 of 18 June 2024.