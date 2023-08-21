News you can trust since 1925
Summer crackdown on drink driving

Drink and drug driving is an all-year-round problem on our roads, and everyday officers stop drivers who are behind the wheel in an unfit state.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 13:29 BST

These selfish drivers are not just at risk of being caught during festive periods, their actions lead to arrests and prosecutions during the year, and as part of the national summer drink driving campaign, police are reinforcing the message that this behaviour will not be tolerated across South Yorkshire.

You’ve been to the pub after work, had a couple of pints and get in your car and drive home. Two hours later, you’re sat in a police cell and know you’ve killed an innocent family. You’re facing up to 14 years in prison. Was it worth it?

From today (21 August) roads policing officers will be reinforcing the anti-drink and drug drive message carrying out road side breath tests and drug wipes.

From today officers will be carrying out road side breath tests and drug wipes
Roads Policing Inspector Pete Heginbotham explains more: “No one thinks they’re going to kill anyone; no one thinks they’re going to get caught, but the reality is: you could. It happens.

“If you’re fortunate enough to not be involved in a collision, you’re still at risk of facing up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a driving ban.

“Those few seconds can change your life and the lives of others. We’re here to ensure everyone returns home after travelling on the road network across South Yorkshire.

“Don’t drink and drive. Don’t take drugs and drive. Plan ahead, book a taxi, ask a friend who hasn’t been drinking, or use public transport.

“If you see someone who you believe is drink or drug driving, please immediately."

During the week officers will be holding stop sites in various locations and breathalysing and drug wiping drivers.