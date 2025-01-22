Successful drugs warrant sees officers shut down hidden cannabis factory in Doncaster and man charged

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment neighbourhood police officers in Doncaster acted on intelligence to execute a drugs warrant and shutdown a cannabis factory hidden inside a suburban home.

A morning raid on Tuesday (21 January) saw officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) execute a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in the area.

Inside, they found a total of 288 cannabis plants, including 70 fully grown cannabis plants in three upstairs rooms of the house.

All the plants were seized from the property and will be destroyed, with officers also arresting a 23-year-old man found at the property on suspicion of production of a Class B drug.

He has since been charged and will make his first appearance before Doncaster Magistrates' Court today (22 January).

Sergeant Kelly Ward, of Doncaster North NPT, said: "This was a sophisticated cannabis set-up found inside what looks like a typical semi-detached home on an ordinary residential street.

"These illicit cannabis farms are often controlled by violent organised crime gangs who are responsible for wreaking havoc and misery on local communities.

"They are responsible for violence, intimidation and wider criminal activities, with vulnerable people often exploited to look after these cannabis grows.

"Properties set up as cannabis factories also pose a fire risk due to unsafe electrical set ups in which the electricity is bypassed to power bright lights and ventilation systems to create optimum settings for growing cannabis.

"Shutting down cannabis factories makes our communities safer and we will continue to act on the intelligence we receive to dismantle these set ups and bring the people and groups associated with this criminality to justice.

"We do act on every piece of information and intelligence we receive, so please continue to report to us as your knowledge is crucial in helping us fight illegal drug supply and other crimes happening in our communities."

If you are concerned about the supply or production of drugs in your local area or want to report any signs of criminal activity, please contact the police on 101 or via our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If you wish to report information anonymously, you can do via the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can call them on freephone 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.