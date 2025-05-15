String of windows smashed by balaclava wearing yobs in attack on Doncaster pub

By Darren Burke
Published 15th May 2025, 06:30 BST
A string of windows have been smashed at a landmark Doncaster pub – after it reportedly came under attack from balaclava wearing yobs.

Numerous windows were broken at The Wheatley Hotel in the attack, which is understood to have taken place in the early hours a few weeks ago.

Windows at the property at the junction of Thorne Road and Barnby Dun Road have yet to be repaired following the incident, which was reportedly carried out by two men.

We have asked police for details.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice