String of windows smashed by balaclava wearing yobs in attack on Doncaster pub

A string of windows have been smashed at a landmark Doncaster pub – after it reportedly came under attack from balaclava wearing yobs.

Numerous windows were broken at The Wheatley Hotel in the attack, which is understood to have taken place in the early hours a few weeks ago.

Windows at the property at the junction of Thorne Road and Barnby Dun Road have yet to be repaired following the incident, which was reportedly carried out by two men.

We have asked police for details.