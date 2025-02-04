String of illegal bikes and quads seized as police swoop in Doncaster

Police have taken a string of illegal off road bikes and quads off the streets of Doncaster after a blitz on riders.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team seized the vehicles from a number of locations across the city over the weekend.

Sharing details to Facebook, a spokesperson said: “We have been somewhat busy with all things bikes, quads and rural crime.

“We cleared up - scooping eight bikes and quads being used illegally across the county.

“There has been an increase in bikes using golf courses and kids football pitches, rendering them unplayable.

"Lots of children very disappointed on a Sunday, excited for their big games to find out they have had to be cancelled.

"There is no excuse. Take your bike to a track.

"Can’t afford it? Buy a cheaper bike and put the money to pay for track fees.

"We know the local tracks this weekend were full to the rafters with bikers enjoying the nice weather, people had to be turned away due to over capacity.

"We are working with landowners to look at more facilities to accommodate the hobby.

“Any photos you send of illegal riders we will follow up on and be assured when we make an ID, prosecutions follow.”

You can report off road bikers and illegal activity to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre where you can report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.