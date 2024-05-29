Strict conditions in place for bull breed dog that left a man requiring a skin graft and hospitalisation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dangerous dog now has strict conditions in place following its owner’s appearance at court.

The owner of a bull breed dog, who savagely attacked a man, leaving him requiring a skin graft and hospitalisation has appeared in court; held responsible for his dog’s actions.

The court heard how on the morning of Friday 9 September 2022, the victim, a 69-year-old man was walking his own dog around Smithies Lake in Maltby when he stopped to speak to Shaun Culshaw (33), who was walking his dog Kojo, the pair were engaging in general chit chat.

After around five minutes of talking, Kojo has begun to attack the victim without any provocation. The dog bit the victim on the left forearm, breaking his skin.

A muzzled dog.

The victim was able to get the dog off his arm, but a few moments later, the dog again began to attack him, biting his hip and inner area of his thigh. The victim reported the dog being ‘locked on’ his leg for 10 minutes, causing serious injury and blood loss.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was required to stay for a total of two weeks and have a skin graft on his leg.

Kojo was seized by officers and an investigation into his behaviour and nature was carried out to provide evidence to the court.

During a hearing on Thursday 23 May Culshaw was sentenced to six months in prisons, suspended for 12 months, ordered to complete 10 days unpaid work and pay compensation of £1800.

The judge ordered that Kojo is only to be walked by someone over the age of 18, must wear a basket style fitted muzzle and always kept on a dual clip lead while in public.

While at home, Kojo must be secured behind a dog gate or bolted door when strangers visit his home.

Kojo must also complete a behaviour modification and management programme and to be seen by a vet within one month of returning home and be checked annually thereafter.

Culshaw must also provide third party insurance for Kojo.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire said: “Your dog is your responsibility and it is you, the owner who will face the consequences in court for their actions.

“Dogs are animals and any breed has the ability to cause fear and harm in our communities.