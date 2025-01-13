Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers from South Yorkshire Police will this week take part in a dedicated, proactive policing operation to reaffirm our commitment to keeping you safe in Doncaster city centre.

The ‘Safer City’ policing week of action launches today (Monday 13 January) in the city centre, with a series of intelligence and evidence-led activities taking place throughout the week.

It follows on from the launch of City of Doncaster Council’s Safer City initiative, which South Yorkshire Police are proudly supporting. The campaign has seen the council pledge to spend £1m on new safety measures, including state-of-the-art CCTV and increased patrols in the city centre.

Chief Inspector Louise Kent, who is leading this week’s Safer City operation, explains more: “We want Doncaster city centre to be a safe, welcoming and vibrant hub for everyone to enjoy.

“Every day, our officers are working hard to fight against crime and anti-social behaviour in the area and keep you safe, and this week’s Safer City initiative allows us to show you just how dedicated and committed we are to this goal.

“The operation supports the fantastic work carried out by police and key partner agencies all year round and also gives us the opportunity to directly engage with members of the public in the city centre to further understand the issues and concerns you have.”

Some of the key issues that will be tackled this week as part of Safer City include retail crime, different forms of anti-social behaviour, including street drinking and off-road bikes, drug offences and enforcing the rules of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

The three-year order, which was renewed in November 2023, provides help and support to vulnerable members of the city centre community, while also tackling anti-social behaviour, including begging, loitering, drug-taking and street drinking, which is all banned within a specific area covered by the PSPO.

As well as City of Doncaster Council, Safer City will see the police work with a number of pivotal partner agencies, including immigration, local schools, drug and alcohol rehabilitation services and the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership.

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Lisa Bird has encouraged members of the public to speak to officers in the city centre during the Safer City week of action.

She said: “A lot of planning has gone into this week of action and a number of intelligence-led activities will take place across the city centre this week.

“However, a key focus will be on engagement with the public, businesses and different members of the city centre community.

“Everything we do is shaped by you and the concerns you raise, so if you see officers conducting patrols in the city centre, please do stop them to talk to them about any concerns you have.

“Our officers are there for your protection and to keep you safe from crime, and we know from experience that by working together, we can achieve the best results.”

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “People need to feel safe when they visit Doncaster city centre, which is why we are working closely with our partners at South Yorkshire Police.

“We have to tackle these issues head on, and I have already committed an additional £1m to fund extra resources to improve safety and security within our city centre.

“I urge the public and local businesses to engage with our staff, who are there to help tackle issues and provide a visible and reassuring presence in the city centre alongside the police.”

We will be posting results and content from the Safer City week of action during the course of the week on our website and social media channels.

If you wish to report crime or concerns about crime in your area, please call us on 101 or report information to us via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If you wish to report anti-social behaviour, please tell the appropriate authority as some issues are dealt with by your local council. You can find out more here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/police-forces/south-yorkshire-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/anti-social-behaviour/.

If you wish to report information to police anonymously, and you can do that via Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

In an emergency, including when a crime is in progress or a life is at risk, always call 999.