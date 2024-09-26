Stolen vehicles seized by police in Thorne in cross border crime
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Both vehicles immediately reacted to the presence of the marked police vehicle and they started to make off at some speed - other police colleagues were nearby and within seconds officers had two simultaneous pursuits underway.
Both vehicles had just been stolen over the county border in Humberside.
Officers pursued both vehicles before they were able to bring them both to a stop - one of the drivers was detained and taken to Doncaster custody.
Enquiries are on-going to ascertain the identify of the second driver.
A Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesman said: “Whilst we recovered both stolen vehicles officers at the scene then located a third vehicle which was nearby - this had also been stolen the previous night in Humberside.”