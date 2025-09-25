Over the last week a number of stolen vehicles from across Doncaster have been recovered in the Armthorpe area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A gold Nissan Navara was stolen from Edenthorpe and located on Holme Wood Lane, Armthorpe, Incident 660 of 11/09/25.

A black Audi was stolen from Tickhill and located on Haldynby Gardens, Armthorpe, Incident 292 of 16/09/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

\A blue Mercedes was stolen from Balby and recovered on Southmoor Avenue, Armthorpe, Incident 112 of 17/09/25.

Stolen vehicles recovered in the Armthorpe area.

A white Mercedes van was found on Charles Crescent, Armthorpe displaying false number plates. This has since been identified as stolen.

A spokesman said: “There has been a sudden increase in the number of stolen vehicles being recovered in Armthorpe. Please contact us if you notice a suspicious vehicle, a vehicle that hasn't moved in a while or a vehicle that is unusually parked and appears abandoned.

If you have any information on any of the vehicles, then please contact the police quoting the associated incident number.