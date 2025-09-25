Stolen vehicles recovered in the Armthorpe area

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Sep 2025, 13:40 BST
Over the last week a number of stolen vehicles from across Doncaster have been recovered in the Armthorpe area.

A gold Nissan Navara was stolen from Edenthorpe and located on Holme Wood Lane, Armthorpe, Incident 660 of 11/09/25.

Most Popular

A black Audi was stolen from Tickhill and located on Haldynby Gardens, Armthorpe, Incident 292 of 16/09/25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

\A blue Mercedes was stolen from Balby and recovered on Southmoor Avenue, Armthorpe, Incident 112 of 17/09/25.

Stolen vehicles recovered in the Armthorpe area.placeholder image
Stolen vehicles recovered in the Armthorpe area.

A white Mercedes van was found on Charles Crescent, Armthorpe displaying false number plates. This has since been identified as stolen.

A spokesman said: “There has been a sudden increase in the number of stolen vehicles being recovered in Armthorpe. Please contact us if you notice a suspicious vehicle, a vehicle that hasn't moved in a while or a vehicle that is unusually parked and appears abandoned.

If you have any information on any of the vehicles, then please contact the police quoting the associated incident number.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice