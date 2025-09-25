Stolen vehicles recovered in the Armthorpe area
A gold Nissan Navara was stolen from Edenthorpe and located on Holme Wood Lane, Armthorpe, Incident 660 of 11/09/25.
A black Audi was stolen from Tickhill and located on Haldynby Gardens, Armthorpe, Incident 292 of 16/09/25.
\A blue Mercedes was stolen from Balby and recovered on Southmoor Avenue, Armthorpe, Incident 112 of 17/09/25.
A white Mercedes van was found on Charles Crescent, Armthorpe displaying false number plates. This has since been identified as stolen.
A spokesman said: “There has been a sudden increase in the number of stolen vehicles being recovered in Armthorpe. Please contact us if you notice a suspicious vehicle, a vehicle that hasn't moved in a while or a vehicle that is unusually parked and appears abandoned.
If you have any information on any of the vehicles, then please contact the police quoting the associated incident number.