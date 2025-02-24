Stolen vehicles recovered as police make swoops across Doncaster

A number of stolen vehicles have been recovered after police made a number of swoops across Doncaster.

The vehicles were found in Kirk Sandall, Armthorpe and Askern, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team were behind the raids.

A spokesperson said: “The red Toyota Hilux was stolen from Selby, North Yorkshire on February 18 and was found hiding away in Kirk Sandall the next day.

“The Blue BMW 1 Series was stolen during a burglary on an address in Kirk Sandall and was found not too far away in Armthorpe.

The grey Range Rover was stolen from Leicester Avenue, Intake, and later found in Askern.

The spokesperson added: “Please consider the security of your vehicle, and take every step possible to make stealing your vehicle as difficult as possible.”

You can report car crime to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.