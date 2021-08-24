Stolen vehicles are recovered by police after clampdown in Doncaster

Police have recovered a number of stolen vehicles in Doncaster after a clampdown.

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered a car in The Crescent at Dunscroft which was suspected stolen and also seized and towed away a box van in Gargrave Close, Askern.

Police revealed details of the operation to recover the vehicles on Facebook.

Anyone with information or details about car crime in Doncaster can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact CrimeStopppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

