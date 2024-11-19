Stolen vehicle tracked, pursued and recovered in Doncaster as officers make three arrests

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A stolen vehicle which was being driven around with cloned licence plates has been safely recovered after being tracked and pursued by officers in Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Tuesday (12 November), officers were alerted to the stolen red Peugeot which was later sighted and asked to pull over.

When the driver of the vehicle refused, a short pursuit commenced before officers deployed a stinger to bring the car to a stop on the A18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three people were detained by officers and brought into custody, with a check of the vehicle confirming it as the same vehicle that had been stolen from a home in Bessacarr earlier this month.

A stinger was used to bring the vehicle to a stop.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, with a 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of Class B or C drugs.

A 30-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of burglary.

All three have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alison Carr said: "This was a great example of more cross-border partnership working with our colleagues at Humberside Police who helped us to track the vehicle and safely bring it to a stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three people were arrested.

"We recognise and see first-hand the devastating impact of burglaries on victims.

"No one deserves to have their home broken into and their prized possessions stolen and we are pleased that we have been able to locate this stolen vehicle and reunite it with its rightful owner."