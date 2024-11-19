Stolen vehicle tracked, pursued and recovered in Doncaster as officers make three arrests
Last Tuesday (12 November), officers were alerted to the stolen red Peugeot which was later sighted and asked to pull over.
When the driver of the vehicle refused, a short pursuit commenced before officers deployed a stinger to bring the car to a stop on the A18.
Three people were detained by officers and brought into custody, with a check of the vehicle confirming it as the same vehicle that had been stolen from a home in Bessacarr earlier this month.
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, with a 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of Class B or C drugs.
A 30-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of burglary.
All three have since been bailed pending further enquiries.
Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alison Carr said: "This was a great example of more cross-border partnership working with our colleagues at Humberside Police who helped us to track the vehicle and safely bring it to a stop.
"We recognise and see first-hand the devastating impact of burglaries on victims.
"No one deserves to have their home broken into and their prized possessions stolen and we are pleased that we have been able to locate this stolen vehicle and reunite it with its rightful owner."