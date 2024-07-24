Stolen vehicle pursued and recovered by Doncaster officers just 20 minutes after being snatched from driveway.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A van snatched from a woman's home and driven away in convoy with another stolen vehicle was located and recovered by officers in Doncaster just 20 minutes after being reported.

At around 12.45pm last Thursday (18 July), a call was received from the owner of a commercial van stating that their vehicle had just been stolen from their driveway in Thorne.

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) reacted and were quickly in sight of the stolen van as well as a second vehicle which was in convoy.

The vehicles were tracked and pursued by eagle-eyed officers on the M18 before they were found abandoned on a nearby caravan site.

The victim's van contained a number of tools and it later transpired that the second vehicle had also recently been stolen from an address in North Yorkshire.

Doncaster East NPT Sergeant James Housley said: "The stolen vehicles we recovered are currently awaiting forensic examination and we are working hard to find the people responsible for these vehicle thefts and bring them to justice.

"Instinctive work by our officers led to these vehicles being recovered safely and quickly just minutes after the theft was reported and after a careful pursuit along the M18.

"We remain committed to tackling the issue of vehicle thefts and it remains a priority for us as a force.

"We know it has a profound impact on people's livelihoods and businesses and we will come after thieves involved in this kind of criminality."