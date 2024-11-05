Neighbourhood and response officers for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team have recovered a stolen vehicle and around £40,000 of suspected stolen power tools following a pursuit.

On Sunday afternoon (3 November), officers in Thorne were called to assist North Yorkshire Police following a fail to stop involving an Audi A3.

It led to a driver and passenger decamping from the vehicle, with both soon arrested and brought into custody.

Follow-up checks led to the driver's house being searched, which resulted in officers finding £40,000 of power tools, believed to be stolen, and £20,000 of suspected stolen cables.

A 72-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of handling stolen goods, with a 42-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), criminal damage to a vehicle, theft from a vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

The two men and the woman, who are all from Doncaster, have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Doncaster East NPT Inspector Alison Carr said: "We will continue to work closely with our colleagues at North Yorkshire Police to tackle cross-border criminality.

"We see just how damaging vehicle theft and theft from vehicles can be to victims and we will continue to root out perpetrators of these crimes to deliver justice and reunite people with expensive possessions that have been unlawfully taken from them."