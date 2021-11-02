Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed how they had seized the truck after officers realised it was a stolen vehicle.

A spokesman said: "Officers seized this van after identifying it as a stolen vehicle.

"The van was initially stopped for not having a current MOT - however our suspicions were raised when checks were carried out on the VIN the vehicle was displaying.

Police seized the truck in Doncaster.

"The vehicle’s VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) had clearly been altered and disguised.

"After a few checks and a little help from technology, the van’s true identity was established as a stolen vehicle from Sheffield.

"If you are looking to purchase a van of this type, please ensure you carry out the relevant checks as cloning vehicles is still very much in existence.”