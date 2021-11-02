Stolen truck with false details taken in Sheffield seized by police in Doncaster
A stolen truck with false details which had been snatched in Sheffield has been seized by police in Doncaster.
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed how they had seized the truck after officers realised it was a stolen vehicle.
A spokesman said: "Officers seized this van after identifying it as a stolen vehicle.
"The van was initially stopped for not having a current MOT - however our suspicions were raised when checks were carried out on the VIN the vehicle was displaying.
"The vehicle’s VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) had clearly been altered and disguised.
"After a few checks and a little help from technology, the van’s true identity was established as a stolen vehicle from Sheffield.
"If you are looking to purchase a van of this type, please ensure you carry out the relevant checks as cloning vehicles is still very much in existence.”
Anyone with information about similar incidents can contact police on 101.