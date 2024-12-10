Stolen £50,000 JCB "destined for abroad" seized by police in Doncaster

A £50,000 stolen JCB which police believe was destined to be shipped abroad has been recovered by police in Doncaster.

The digger was seized by South Yorkshire Police in Woodlands, a spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the force’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team said: “We recovered this JCB over in the Woodlands area of Doncaster.

"This was following it being stolen overnight.

"After a good bit of old-fashioned policing and a bit of luck, we found it secreted off road.

“At over £50K, these vehicles are prime for organised crime groups to steal and was probably destined for abroad.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, following repeated complaints from landowners in the Maltby area, two quads were seized and the riders dealt with.

Neither were road registered or insured.

The spokesperson added: “We also had reports of two large groups of off road motorcycles around Wadworth and Edlington. None were displaying registration plates.

“One group had gone into Edlington Pit Wood and another in Wadworth Woods.

“We do keep listening to what you say and know that some in these groups have threatened you and caused damage to vehicles.

“Please keep reporting and sending in any pictures or videos.

“The vast majority of people who have off road bikes do ride legally. However, there are a growing number who don't.”

To report to South Yorkshire Police, contact the force on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can report information in confidence to UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can pass on information without having to leave your details.