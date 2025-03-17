Stolen £300,000 generator recovered in Doncaster after police use drones

A huge stolen £300,000 generator has been recovered by police in Doncaster – after officers used drones to spot it from the sky.

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team were involved in the game of “hide and seek” and a spokesperson said: “The generator was stolen from Derbyshire and information suggested it was now in the Hatfield Woodhouse area of Doncaster.

“We tasked our team to search the area and see if we could find the stolen generator, which you would think would be relatively easy to find due to its size.

"After a couple of hours searching the area, we decided to try a new tactic.

“Step forward drone officer one and two, the famous double team who love nothing more than to fly their drone.

“The drone took to the air and provided officers with an eye in the sky, giving a fantastic view of the countryside.

"It wasn't long before the drone officers were jumping for joy and high fiving, as they spotted the stolen generator in a large privately owned compound.

"Officers on the ground swooped in, gaining access and securing the stolen item.

“The generator was successfully recovered and returned to its rightful owners.

“The area will now be monitored for any other suspicious items or activity.”

You can report crime to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre where you can report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.