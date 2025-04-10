Stolen motorbike recovered by police in Doncaster swoop
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police in Doncaster have recovered a stolen motorbike in a swoop.
Officers recovered the vehicle in Balby this morning.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.53am today (10 April) we received reports that a motorbike reported stolen had been found on Laurel Terrace.
“Officers attended, recovered the vehicle and made the Highways Authority aware that there was fluid on the road which required cleaning up.”
You can report vehicle theft to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.