Stolen motorbike recovered by police in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 7th May 2025, 14:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in Doncaster have recovered a stolen motorbike.

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the vehicle.

A spokesperson said: “Another stolen motorbike recovered by your Doncaster South NPT.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This blue Yamaha was recovered from Park Lane, Conisbrough after being stolen.”

Police recovered the stolen bike in Conisbrough.Police recovered the stolen bike in Conisbrough.
Police recovered the stolen bike in Conisbrough.

You can report vehicle crime to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice