Stolen motorbike recovered by police in Doncaster
Police in Doncaster have recovered a stolen motorbike.
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the vehicle.
A spokesperson said: “Another stolen motorbike recovered by your Doncaster South NPT.
"This blue Yamaha was recovered from Park Lane, Conisbrough after being stolen.”
You can report vehicle crime to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence.