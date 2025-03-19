Stolen generator worth £300,000 recovered after joint operation by NPT and drone officers in Doncaster
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) were tasked with tracking down a stolen generator in the Hatfield Woodhouse area.
Following initial searches in which officers assisted colleagues from a tracking company and the national rural crime team, they utilised a drone which enabled them to conduct a wider and quicker search of vast rural landscapes.
Doncaster East NPT Inspector Alison Carr said: "Our drone officers are a real asset to the force and in this instance, they were able to help us search a large area of countryside.
"It wasn't long before the drone officers located the stolen generator in a privately owned compound, allowing officers on the ground to swoop in, gain access and retrieve the item.
"The generator was successfully recovered and has since been returned to its rightful owners and we will continue to monitor this area for any further suspicious activity."