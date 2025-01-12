Stolen construction machinery recovered following Doncaster police swoop
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Doncaster East Neighbourhood officers located the machinery which had been stolen from a compound in Doncaster during the evening of January 6.
A spokesperson said: “Attempts had been made to hide the vehicle out of view but thanks to work by local neighbourhood officers and officers based within our intelligence department, we were able to located the stolen machinery and return it to its rightful owner.”
If you have any information regarding this vehicle please contact 101 and quote incident number 876 06/01/2025.
“If you spot a vehicle that looks out of place please let police know either by using the 101 telephone service or by using the online reporting portal.
You can also contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre where you can pass on information without having to leave your details.