Stolen cars and motorbikes recovered and speed gun ops in Doncaster crime clampdown
Officers from the Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team have revealed details of operations carried out in the area over the course of June.
A spokesperson said: “Speed gun operations have been conducted in Churchfield Lane, Clayton and Hooton Pagnell.
“Joint patrols in relation to anti-social behaviour have been taking place in Bentley Park.
“A blue Astra was recovered from The Homestead in Bentley on false plates while a stolen silver VW Passat was recovered from Balfour Road, Bentley.
“A stolen motorbike was recovered in the woods at Highfields which had been stolen in West Yorkshire the day before.
“Two engagement stalls were held at Morrisons in Bentley and Asda in Carcroft in company with fraud prevention officers supplying fraud prevention advice to members of the public.
“Officers also attended Woodlands Primary school and spoke to a group of KS1 children on the topic of “people who help us.”
“They also carried out pop up stalls to give crime prevention advice at Woodlands Library, Wincanton Summer Fun Day, Woodlands Library coffee morning, The Range, Centurion Retail Park and Norton School fayre.”
To report crime and anti-social behaviour, contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence without having to leave your details.