Stolen cars and motorbikes recovered and speed gun ops in Doncaster crime clampdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stolen cars and motorbikes have been recovered and speed gun operations carried out in Doncaster as police clamp down on crime and anti-social behaviour.

Officers from the Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team have revealed details of operations carried out in the area over the course of June.

A spokesperson said: “Speed gun operations have been conducted in Churchfield Lane, Clayton and Hooton Pagnell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Joint patrols in relation to anti-social behaviour have been taking place in Bentley Park.

Police in Doncaster have had a blitz on crime.

“A blue Astra was recovered from The Homestead in Bentley on false plates while a stolen silver VW Passat was recovered from Balfour Road, Bentley.

“A stolen motorbike was recovered in the woods at Highfields which had been stolen in West Yorkshire the day before.

“Two engagement stalls were held at Morrisons in Bentley and Asda in Carcroft in company with fraud prevention officers supplying fraud prevention advice to members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers also attended Woodlands Primary school and spoke to a group of KS1 children on the topic of “people who help us.”

“They also carried out pop up stalls to give crime prevention advice at Woodlands Library, Wincanton Summer Fun Day, Woodlands Library coffee morning, The Range, Centurion Retail Park and Norton School fayre.”

To report crime and anti-social behaviour, contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.