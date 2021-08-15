Stolen car seized after activating Doncaster police car's number plate recognition system
A car stolen in a burglary in Doncaster was seized by police after the patrol vehicle’s number plate recognition system flagged it up to officers.
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 2:58 pm
A spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “While we were travelling to an incident, this Ford Focus activated our car's ANPR system.
"The vehicle was reported as stolen in a burglary two days ago.
"It has now been recovered and will be forensically examined before being returned to its rightful owner.
Anyone with further information can contact police on 101.