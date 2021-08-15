Stolen car seized after activating Doncaster police car's number plate recognition system

A car stolen in a burglary in Doncaster was seized by police after the patrol vehicle’s number plate recognition system flagged it up to officers.

By Darren Burke
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 2:58 pm

A spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “While we were travelling to an incident, this Ford Focus activated our car's ANPR system.

"The vehicle was reported as stolen in a burglary two days ago.

"It has now been recovered and will be forensically examined before being returned to its rightful owner.

Police seized the stolen car in Doncaster.

Anyone with further information can contact police on 101.