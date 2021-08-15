Stolen car seized after activating Doncaster police car's number plate recognition system

A spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “While we were travelling to an incident, this Ford Focus activated our car's ANPR system.

"The vehicle was reported as stolen in a burglary two days ago.

"It has now been recovered and will be forensically examined before being returned to its rightful owner.

Police seized the stolen car in Doncaster.