Stolen car is recovered by police after swoop by officers in Doncaster
A stolen car has been recovered after a swoop by police in Doncaster.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the grey Mitsubishi Outlander from Church Street in Mexborough, a force spokesman said.
You can report car crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
You can also report information to independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report details in confidence.