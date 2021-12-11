Stolen car found in Doncaster after it was smashed into a pole by the thief who ran away from the crime

The vehicle was stolen from Dunscroft on December 10 – the owner of the car was carrying out deliveries.

The Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Half an hour after it was stolen and its contents had been emptied the vehicle found itself in this state.

"The driver somehow managed to get out of the car and run away.

The stolen car was found in this state after it had been crashed by the thief.

"The vehicle has been recovered and will be forensically examined, which will lead to identifying a suspect.

"When we searched the vehicle we found one Christmas present awaiting delivery in the boot.

"In true Christmas spirit we made sure we completed the delivery to a very appreciative customer on the way back to the station."

If you witnessed this incident and have any information call 101 quoting incident number 797 of December 10 or message the team directly on Facebook.