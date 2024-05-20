Sticker seller Phillip Hartley hit with £900 fines after breaching railway ban

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster sticker seller Phillip Hartley has been slapped with fines of £900 after appearing in court following his arrest for breaching a railway banning order.

Hartley, 40, was arrested at Doncaster railway station last August and later charged with trespass.

Last week, he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court, accused of “wilfully trespassing” on Doncaster railway station - which is owned by rail operator LNER - and failing to leave the premises when asked by a member of staff.

Last July, he was banned from the city’s railway station and all LNER trains for three years – and was warned he faced fines and prison if he was caught flouting the ruling.

Phillip Anthony Hartley appeared in court charged with breaching a railway banning order.

Hartley, who also refers to himself as The Love Campaigner, shared a letter explaining the ban on Facebook.

The LNER headed note said: “It has come to the attention of this office that you have breached Railway Byelaws whilst using LNER services.

"Considering your recent activity, you have demonstrated your lack of respect and compliance with railway rules and regulations.

“Having considered the nature of your unacceptable behaviour and your lack of consideration, it is my submission that you are denied access to facilities operated by London North Eastern Railway.”

The ban is reportedly effective until July 5, 2026 and states: “You are not to travel on any train operated by London North Eastern Railway

“You are not to enter any station premise managed by London North Eastern Railway.

“Should you breach the order you will be committing trespass which is a criminal offence and is punishable by a substantial fine or imprisonment.

The letter added: “We would expect persons entering premises or travelling on our trains to follow the rules and regulations that govern the rail network.

“In partnership with the British Transport Police we share the common goal to deliver a safe railway environment that is free from disruption, and the fear of crime. The railways and trains are private property, LNER feels that you are abusing the privileges we allow to our customers.

"We exercise our right to stop anyone using the rail network where our services operate, as we see fit.”