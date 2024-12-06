Staff "heartbroken" after Doncaster hotel's iconic stag statue stolen in raid

Staff at a Doncaster hotel say they are “heartbroken” after its iconic stag statue was stolen – and have issued a plea for it to be returned.

The animal sculpture, which has sat atop the Best Western Mount Pleasant Hotel in Great North Road for many years, disappeared last night, staff said in a social media post.

Under the heading “Stolen: Our Iconic Stag Statue” a spokesperson said: “We’re heartbroken to share that our beloved stag statue, which has proudly stood above our main entrance for years, was stolen overnight.

“The stag is more than just a decoration – it’s a sentimental symbol of our hotel’s history and character. We’ve reported this to the police, but we’re also reaching out to our wonderful community for help.

“If you have any information about its whereabouts or if you noticed anything unusual last night, please contact us. Every little bit helps in bringing our stag back home.”

“Thank you for your support—we truly appreciate it.”