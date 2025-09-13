St Leger Festival: Police urge visitors to act responsibly and think before you drink
A spokesman said: “We hope everyone is having an amazing time at the festival. Today (13 September) is St Leger Day which is usually the busiest day of the festival with over 20,000 people expected to attend.
“We want everyone attending to have the best time possible and with that in mind, we are asking you to stop and think about whether you are drinking responsibly and how you plan on getting home after today’s event.
“Drinking too much alcohol can have devastating consequences and the consumption of alcohol can lead to violent offences being committed.
“We don’t want to see these at St Leger, so please think about your actions so you don’t end up spending the night in our cells
“It is likely to get very busy in Doncaster at the end of today’s St Leger event so we would also urge you to make journey plans in advance so you can get home safely.”