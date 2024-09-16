St Leger 2024: Police praise racegoers as festival passes peacefully, despite drugs arrest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have praised racegoers at this year’s St Leger Festival – after the four day event passed “largely without issue” – with officers making one arrest for drug possession.

The festival came to a close on Sunday after four days of racing, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer among those in attendance for Saturday’s Leger Day, which attracted bumper crowds to Town Moor.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police conducted high visibility patrols over the course of the festival which passed largely without issue, ensuring a safe and enjoyable event for everyone who attended, a spokesperson said.

Officers arrested one person during the festival on suspicion of possession of drugs.

Chief Inspector Jon Greaves, who was the commander for this year’s St Leger, said: “It was great to see so many people enjoy this fantastic event for Doncaster and our officers were on hand to provide support and reassurance over the course of the four-day festival.

“I am pleased to say that the event passed largely without incident and I want to thank all the officers who were on patrol and keeping people safe during St Leger.

“Thank you to our partners and event organisers for helping to ensure the event ran smoothly and thank you to members of the public in attendance for the support shown to our officers.

“We look forward to welcoming you back to this event the same time next year.”

Officers also carried out high profile patrols in the city centre across the course of the four day event.