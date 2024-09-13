St Leger 2024: Police issue warning against abuse of women and girls at meeting
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We want everyone to play their part to ensure the event is a fun and welcoming experience free of harassment and abuse.
“Whether it's cat-calling, making inappropriate comments or standing too close to her at the bar when there's no one else in the queue, this behaviour is unacceptable, and it must stop.
“If you see a woman being hassled, ask if she’s okay or if there’s anything you can do to help. If we all do more, we can help stop violence against women and girls.”
There is an increased police presence at Doncaster Racecourse and in the city centre this year.
Contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency to report incidents.