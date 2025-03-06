Speeding motorists targeted on busy rural roads after concerns by residents.

Speeding motorists were today (Thursday, March 6) targeted by police on busy rural roads after concerns were raised by residents.

Epworth Neighbourhood Policing Team worked alongside Safer Roads Humber are trying to tackle speeding concerns.

Some of the locations today have included Westgate Road, Belton; West End Road, Epworth; A161 Burnham Road, Low Burnham; and also Fieldside, Crowle. Some of which are still on going and will be into the early afternoon.

A spokesman said: “From Epworth NPT I’m happy to report that all drivers monitored this morning were within the limit, Safer Roads Humber will deal with any offences they have captured in due course, and those responsible will receive a notice of intended prosecution.

“We are aware speeding remains an issue not just Isle wide, but across the whole force area. We will where possible address concerns raised to us, and you will continue to see us out and about in the community.

“If speeding is an issue affecting your local area, we ask that you report this via 101 or via our online submission form. We will listen to local feedback, and will take action.

“We can only be in so many places at once, but rest assured you will see us in your village soon.”