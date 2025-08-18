Speeding motorists were caught by police after concerns were raised by villagers in Doncaster.

Last week, following further contact from local residents officers conducted a speeding operation.

On Stainforth Road in Barnby Dun 90 vehicles were monitored, four drivers were dealt with for contravening the 30mph speed limit.

A spokesman said: “We will continue conducting regular speed checks in and around the East of Doncaster and ask that you continue to report your speeding concerns to us.

“These operations will continue to take place at all time of the day including early morning and into the evening, you will see us in your area very soon.”