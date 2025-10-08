Speeding motorists and those illegally using waterways targeted by rural police.

Speeding motorists and those who may be illegally using waterways in the Isle of Axholme are being investigated by rural police.

Speed enforcement was carried out on Akeferry Road in Westwoodside this morning (Wednesday October 8) in relation to concerns raised by local residents.

This is a designated 30mph limit which is clearly marked by road signage and relevant markings on the surface at either ends of the village.

Of all vehicles monitored, a few drivers were issued relevant words of advice and roadside education where applicable, with one driver being reported for excess speed.

A spokesman said: “This is an area we will continue to pay attention and suitably deal with those choosing to speed through the village.”

Meanwhile, joint patrols were taking place with the Environment Agency, paying specific attention to the local waterways and ensuring people are using them lawfully.

The spokesman sai: “Working in partnership with local agencies allows us to get a better perspective on local issues, and gain a better understanding and insight into issues we routinely may not come across.

“If there are any issues affecting you, regarding local waterways and wildlife, please continue to report these accordingly to the relevant authority.”