Speeding drivers targeted by police in latest Doncaster clampdown

Speeding drivers have been targeted by police in the latest clampdown on Doncaster’s roads.

Following concerns raised over speeding, Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing officers conducted a speed check operation in Gliwice Way near to The Dome.

Two traffic offence reports were issued to vehicles which exceeded the 30mph speed limit, with another report submitted for a driver seen wearing no seatbelt.

One driver was reported on summons for having no insurance and a provisional licence, with the vehicle recovered by officers.

A spokesperson said: “We want to thank members of the public who have reported concerns about speeding vehicles to us.

“This information and intelligence helps shape our policing response and where we carry out future operations.

It is your responsibility as a driver to adhere to the speed limit. Only you can control your actions and if you break the speed limit, you could cause a serious or fatal injury.

You can report speeding to police on 101.