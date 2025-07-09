Speeders caught out by police in Doncaster

Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team officers have been out in Conisbrough with the speed camera as part of their regular speed watch taskings.

A spokesman said: “This is a vital part of keeping drivers, passengers and pedestrians safe in the local community.

“From our activity, three drivers were identified as being over the speed limit and they will be dealt with, in due course.

“The message is for everyone to drive as safely as possible and keep the local community safe."