Spate of drain cover thefts across Doncaster as metal thieves target grates

Residents across Wheatley and Wheatley Hills have reported a number of covers stolen overnight.

Doncaster Council workers have been kept busy covering the removed grates over with cones and plywood until permanent repairs can be carried out.

Grates in The Grove, Ferrers Road, Norwich Road, Harrowden Road, Woodhouse Road, Sandall Park Drive, Fossard Close, Greenleafe Avenue and Wentworth Road have all been targeted, according to residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of grates have been stolen across Doncaster.

Covers have also been stolen from Shaftesbury Avenue and Crecy Avenue in Intake.

Earlier today, it was revealed a child was injured after falling down one of the holes left behind after the grate thefts.

There have been number of reports of a man in a white pick-up truck stealing the grates.