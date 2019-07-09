Spate of arson attacks across Doncaster overnight

Arsonists struck several times across Doncaster overnight.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 09:07

Yobs set a blaze in woodland off Brodsworth Way, Rossington, at 7.35pm last night.

Read More

Read More
Barnsley and Doncaster highlighted as 'credit deserts' hotspots
Oldfield Lane, Stainforth.

A crew from Doncaster Central Fire Station extinguished the fire.

They also set fire to a pile of litter at Alpha Court in Thorne at 8pm.

Thorne firefighters dealt with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A hay bale went up in flames at Burghwallis Road, Campsall, at 9.30pm.

Firefighters extinguished the flames within 20 minutes.

A pile of litter was set on fire in Oldfield Lane, Stainforth, at 4.30am this morning.

Thorne firefighters extinguished the blaze.