Spate of arson attacks across Doncaster overnight
Arsonists struck several times across Doncaster overnight.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 09:07
Yobs set a blaze in woodland off Brodsworth Way, Rossington, at 7.35pm last night.
A crew from Doncaster Central Fire Station extinguished the fire.
They also set fire to a pile of litter at Alpha Court in Thorne at 8pm.
Thorne firefighters dealt with the incident.
A hay bale went up in flames at Burghwallis Road, Campsall, at 9.30pm.
Firefighters extinguished the flames within 20 minutes.
A pile of litter was set on fire in Oldfield Lane, Stainforth, at 4.30am this morning.
Thorne firefighters extinguished the blaze.