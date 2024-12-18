South Yorkshire’s Mayor seeks public views on policing and crime priorities.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard is asking people across South Yorkshire to share their views on the policing priorities he is proposing for his first Police and Crime Plan.

The Police and Crime Plan will provide the framework for community safety and policing in South Yorkshire over the next five years.

Mayor Oliver Coppard took on Police and Crime Commissioner responsibilities in May this year, when he was re-elected. Since then, he has been responsible for working closely with South Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable and other force colleagues, as well as partners across the wider criminal justice system, local authorities and communities to better understand the issues facing South Yorkshire and to develop his Police and Crime Plan.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard said: “When I was re-elected earlier this year with those expanded responsibilities, I made clear my own priorities: tackling knife crime, establishing a Vision Zero for our roads, cracking down on anti-social behaviour, and making sure people could feel more confident about policing across South Yorkshire.

“But making South Yorkshire the safest place it can be isn’t just about my priorities, it’s about listening to and responding to the priorities of our communities. So, I want to know that we’re on the right track; that the priorities I’ve laid out, and the things I think are important in South Yorkshire, feel right to people across Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield.

“I want to shape the future of policing in South Yorkshire with our communities, so I’m asking as many people as possible to complete the survey we’ve developed, so I can make the best decisions for our communities.

“When I was re-elected earlier this year, I said that everyone in South Yorkshire has the right to feel safe and secure, whoever they are and wherever they are, and I am committed to making that a reality.

“I have been listening to the public and partners, hearing their issues and concerns as well as learning about the good work that is already taking place across South Yorkshire. This has been brought together to inform my priorities for our Police and Crime Plan, which will set a clear direction to the police and partners to deliver a safer South Yorkshire for all our residents and communities.

“Now I want to hear from people across our communities and whether they think these are the right priorities for policing in South Yorkshire. It’s so important that people have their say and help us shape the future of policing here in our region.”

Based on the key commitments in the Mayor’s manifesto that people have told him, five themes have emerged which he hopes will form the basis of our priorities:

1. Improving trust and confidence in the police and criminal justice system.

2. Preventing and reducing crime and anti-social behaviour with a particular focus on:

knife crime

violence against women and girls

child sexual abuse and exploitation

anti-social behaviour like littering and graffiti that can make places feel unsafe

3. Improving safety on all our transport networks, reducing the number of road deaths and the unsafe and nuisance behaviour that negatively affects our communities.

4. Breaking the cycle of offending and harm by taking an end-to-end approach to address the underlying issues that can make people more likely to break the law.

5. Tackling the most serious offences and building resilient communities.

The consultation will run until 31st January.

Following the consultation the responses will be reviewed and then used to shape the Police and Crime Plan, which will be published before the end of March 2025.

If you want to get involved and give your views on the Police and Crime Plan priorities, you can take part here: https://bit.ly/4gvndVy