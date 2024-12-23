South Yorkshire's 18 most wanted men - police need to speak to them urgently

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 14:26 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 11:58 BST
These 15 men are wanted by South Yorkshire Police.
The 18 men pictured are South Yorkshire’s most wanted.

Each of the 18 individuals is believed to hold vital information about incidents which could help cops crack a number of cases.

Their names and photographs have been published by South Yorkshire Police, along with brief details of the offences officers want to speak to them about.

Some of those in the ‘most wanted’ list have been evading arrest for years, including Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young man in Sheffield in 2018. To date, nobody has been charged over the murder, leaving the victim’s family in turmoil.

Last year there was an appeal for information to help find wanted man Kieran Harrison. Harrison, 25, from Barnsley is still outstanding and is wanted under the Sexual Offences Act. Officers are still keen to find Harrison as also have concerns for his safety. Harrison has links to Northampton and Lincolnshire. If you see Harrison, please do not approach him, but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be call 101.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted men should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

You can also access South Yorkshire Police's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

