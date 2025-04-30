These 15 men are wanted by South Yorkshire Police.

Each of the 15 individuals is believed to hold vital information about incidents which could help cops crack a number of cases.

Their names and photographs have been published by South Yorkshire Police, along with brief details of the offences officers want to speak to them about.

Some of those in the ‘most wanted’ list have been evading arrest for years, including Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young man in Sheffield in 2018. To date, nobody has been charged over the murder, leaving the victim’s family in turmoil.

Martland, 25, is wanted in connection with a series of alleged assaults in Doncaster between December 2024 and March 2025. Following a number of extensive enquiries to locate Martland, police are now appealing to the public for help in finding him. Martland is described as a white, of a heavy build, around 6ft tall, with brown shoulder-length curly hair and a beard. He is known to frequent Doncaster city centre as well as areas such as Wheatley and Bentley.

Where possible, crime reference numbers are included within the picture caption.

Anyone with information about any of the wanted men should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

You can also access South Yorkshire Police's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/