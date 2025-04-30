South Yorkshire's 15 most wanted men - police need to speak to them urgently
Each of the 15 individuals is believed to hold vital information about incidents which could help cops crack a number of cases.
Their names and photographs have been published by South Yorkshire Police, along with brief details of the offences officers want to speak to them about.
Some of those in the ‘most wanted’ list have been evading arrest for years, including Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young man in Sheffield in 2018. To date, nobody has been charged over the murder, leaving the victim’s family in turmoil.
Where possible, crime reference numbers are included within the picture caption.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted men should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
You can also access South Yorkshire Police's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/